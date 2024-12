Edda Wind chief executive Kenneth Walland will step down from his role on 1 January 2025.

Walland has served as CEO of the John Fredriksen-backed company since 2021.

Edda Wind said: “The company appreciates Walland’s hard work and dedication over this period.

“His expertise and guidance have been instrumental in building the current team and organisation, establishing a strong platform for the company’s future development and growth.