Shipowners John Fredriksen, Idan Ofer and Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding are taking over Norwegian offshore wind vessel operation Edda Wind in a bid to grow the company.

Fredriksen’s private Geveran Trading, Ofer’s EPS Ventures and Wilhelmsen New Energy have formed a new company, Electric, to carry out a mandatory offer for the Oslo-listed group.

The takeover is priced at NOK 23 per share, a premium of 32.9%