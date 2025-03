John Fredriksen has strengthened his position in DOF Group, the same week the offshore company announced a refinancing deal allowing it to issue dividends.

The Norwegian-born billionaire’s Geveran Trading bought 325,000 shares on Friday according to regulatory filings, bringing its total stake in the offshore company to just over 10%.

Geveran Trading trails only Danske Bank on DOF Group’s shareholder table, with the Copenhagen-based bank owning 25% of all shares.