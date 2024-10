Edda Wind has found work for two of its six under-construction commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The John Fredriksen and Wilhelmsen-backed offshore vessel owner said on Tuesday that the 3,134-bhp Vestri Enabler (built 2024) and a yet-to-be-named CSOV being built at Vard’s Vietnamese yard are fixed on multi-month charters to begin after their deliveries.