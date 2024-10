Japanese giant K Line has formed a new joint venture to carry out geotechnical survey work after snapping up an Indonesian platform supply vessel.

The shipowner’s K Line Wind Service (KWS), owned with subsidiary Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, has set up EK Geotechnical Survey (EKGS) with contractor EGS Survey in what it says is an under-tonnaged domestic sector.

The 50/50 venture has bought the 3,700-dwt Sri Lankan-built PSV EK Hayate (built 2010), formerly Wintermar Offshore’s WM Makassar.