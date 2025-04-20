Singapore-based offshore player Kim Heng is relaunching its fully refurbished geotechnical survey vessel Bridgewater Discovery (built 2008), which is set to operate in South Korea’s offshore wind farm sector.

Unveiled at a ceremony on 15 May, the South Korea-flagged vessel now features key upgrades, including a heave-compensated twin-tower drilling rig and a 60-tonne knuckle boom crane.

Other modifications include a drilling capacity of up to 300 metres, accommodation for 59 personnel and a 55-square-metre soil laboratory.