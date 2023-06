Singapore-based Kim Heng aims to expand its presence in the Asian offshore wind sector through a tie-up with South Korean engineering and design company Koms Co.

Subsidiary Kim Heng Offshore & Marine and Koms have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to co-operate in relation to offshore windfarm projects and other offshore projects in South Korea.

The agreement remains in force for a period of five years, subject to renewal by mutual agreement.