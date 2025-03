A Kjell Inge Rokke company has offloaded an anchor-handling tug supply vessel for what one offshore broker described as a “good” price.

DDW Offshore has offloaded the 16,315-bhp Skandi Peregrino (built 2010) for $25m to an unnamed buyer, according to the Norwegian tycoon’s Oslo-listed Akastor subsidiary.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $22m, up from $12m two years ago after offshore asset values mounted a recovery in better markets.