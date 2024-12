Tycoon Kjell Inge Rokke’s Akastor has revealed a lucrative new offshore ship charter with Norwegian oil major Equinor.

Its joint venture AKOFS Offshore will keep the 157-loa well intervention ship Akofs Seafarer (built 2010) with the producer for three more years at a much better rate.

The extension is worth $300m until the end of 2028, Akastor said, equating to a whopping $274,000 per day.