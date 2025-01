Norwegian tycoon Kjell Inge Rokke has sold a slice of his offshore vessel company AKOFS Offshore to Japanese partner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The deal for MOL to acquire 8.3% from Rokke’s Akastor follows the completion of the exit of trader Mitsui & Co as a shareholder.

Akastor will now own two-thirds of the stock, with MOL having the rest.