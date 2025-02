The proposed Subsea 7-Saipem merger will be “very, very good” for the energy market, Subsea 7 chief executive John Evans promises.

On Sunday, the Kristian Siem-backed, Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner and the Italian oil engineering outfit announced a merger in which Saipem will issue Subsea 7 shareholders €4.7bn ($4.9bn) in new shares in the combined Saipem 7.

The new company, with planned listings in Oslo and Milan, will be split 50/50 between current Saipem and Subsea 7 shareholders.