France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is ordering a crew transfer vessel (CTV) on the back of a charter to Siemens Gamesa.

The ship will be used for the operation and maintenance of the Fecamp offshore wind farm off north-western France.

The vessel will be built by the Strategic Marine shipyard in Singapore.

The deal was clinched following an international call for tenders.

Siemens Gamesa selected LDA’s joint venture with Tidal Transit, LD Tide.