Macquarie Asset Management-backed Corio Generation has teamed up with Brazilian shipyard and marine construction company Estaleiros do Brasil (EBR) to target Brazil’s offshore wind market.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore how EBR’s facilities could support future offshore wind projects off Brazil’s south coast.

Corio aims to develop five wind farms, totalling up to 6 GW, as part of its significant global portfolio of projects across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.