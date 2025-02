Offshore and renewables company Marco Polo Marine saw its 2025 first quarter ended 31 December financials impacted by a decline in ship chartering and shipbuilding.

The SGX-listed company’s revenue fell 11% to SGD 25.8m ($19.27m), from SGD 29.1m in the corresponding period of 2024.

Subsequently, its gross profit also tumbled 9% to $10.6m