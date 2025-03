Japan’s Marubeni Corporation has emerged as a major shareholder in Diana Shipping-backed offshore wind vessel start-up Windward Offshore.

The Germany-based operation said the trading giant has taken a 25.1% stake in the company, which has four commissioning service operation vessels on order at Vard shipyards.

Windward secured a loan of up to €182m ($191m) at the end of last year, and its first ship, the 5,000-gt Windward Athens (built 2025), was launched last month.