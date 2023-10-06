Mitsui OSK Lines has teamed up with the renewables subsidiary of French energy giant EDF to cooperate in the fields of offshore wind and to encourage developments in green hydrogen.

The Japanese shipowner said EDF Renewables has been operating in the offshore wind sector for close to a decade and is currently active in more than 20 countries.

“Both partners wish to collaborate and bring together their respective and complementary expertise and experience in offshore wind energy as well as in green hydrogen solutions,” MOL said in a statement.