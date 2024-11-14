German asset manager MPC Capital saw profit jump thanks to a strategic focus on the energy and maritime business.
Consolidated profit jumped by 27% to €17.29m ($18.23m) and revenues rose by 17% to €32.2m in the first nine months of the year.
Baack says strategic focus on maritime and energy infrastructure is ‘paying off’
