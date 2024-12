Switzerland’s Geoquip Marine has added a seventh vessel to its fleet as part of an expansion drive under a new boss.

The 4,300-dwt Geoquip Silvretta (built 2006) is being converted into a state-of-the-art geotechnical services platform at Green Yard Kleven in Norway, the company said.

The ship is a former platform supply vessel snapped up from Norway’s Atlantica Shipping.