Scotland’s North Star has returned to Vard for a new order that could double its fleet of hybrid offshore wind farm ships.

The company said the Fincantieri subsidiary will build two firm commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), with two options attached.

The deal follows an existing order at Vard for four SOVs.

North Star, backed by Partners Group, has committed to delivering 40 offshore wind ships by 2040 to meet the evolving demand of offshore wind operations in Europe.