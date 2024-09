Oslo-listed Floatel International has decided to sell an accommodation vessel that has been laid up since April 2016.

The Norwegian group said the 109-loa Floatel Reliance (built 2010) will be gone by the end of the year.

The ship will require “substantial reactivation” before resuming operations, with a predicted lead time of between eight and 10 months, the Oaktree Capital Management and Keppel-backed company added.