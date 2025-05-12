Norwegian shipowner Olympic has clinched a “milestone” deal for a new offshore wind vessel with oil company Aker BP.

Olympic said its 89-loa commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Olympic Notos (built 2024) has secured a five-year walk-to-work (W2W) contract with the producer, with options for an extra five years.

“This key milestone will see the vessel supporting the unmanned Munin platform in the Yggdrasil area, as well as the Valhall PWP-Fenris hook-up campaign in 2026,” the owner said.