Norwegian shipowner Ostensjo Rederi has secured multiple contracts for its offshore fleet worth NOK 3bn ($263m).

It said the charter deals are a testament to the high quality and reliability of the ships and underscore its commitment to maintaining long-lasting business partnerships.

Charterer DeepOcean has agreed to extend existing contracts for the 149-loa construction vessel Edda Freya (built 2016) and the 95-loa subsea ship Edda Flora (built 2008) to the end of 2026.