Wintermar Offshore Marine’s profit witnessed a considerable increase during the first quarter, on the back of its owned vessel segment.

Total gross profit jumped by 31.4% to $6.6m year on year for the first three months of 2025, with the company seeing a 52% rise in operating profit as well.

The Indonesian shipowner attributed the earnings to its owned vessels gross margin expansion, which refers to an increase in a company’s profit margins over time.