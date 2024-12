Penta-Ocean Construction has inked an order for a cable laying vessel worth JPY 36.5bn ($243m), which the company touts to be the “world’s largest and most advanced cable layer”.

Singapore’s PaxOcean Group will build the vessel at its Batam yard.

Construction cost for the cable layer’s hull is JPY 31bn, while the trencher and work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will cost about JPY 5.5bn,