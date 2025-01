Japan’s Penta-Ocean Construction will build a 5,000-tonne fully revolving heavy lift vessel (HLV) to install offshore wind turbine foundations or monopiles.

Estimated construction cost of the HLV would be about ¥120 bn ($770m), the offshore construction company announced on 27 January.

Scheduled for May 2028 delivery, the vessel is expected to start operating in the autumn of the same year.