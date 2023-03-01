PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp is looking to acquire tonnage to expand its fleets of anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and platform supply vessels.

PetroVietnam Technical, the offshore services arm of state-owned Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group, also known as PetroVietnam, is looking to buy one 12,000-bhp AHTS vessel, two AHTS units of between 6,000 and 7,5000 bhp, and one PSV of 5,000 to 6,000 bhp.

The company did not provide any further specifications beyond the requirement that they be DP2 capable.