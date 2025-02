Louis-Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), a historic French owner with a history of 170 years, is set to pass under the wings of a private equity fund that promises to heavily invest in its future growth.

The company announced on Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with Paris-based investor InfraVia for an 80% stake in the company.

The remaining 20% would remain with the Louis-Dreyfus family, which is currently the full owner.