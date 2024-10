Riverstone has completed its exit from Mexico’s E-NAV Offshore by selling its remaining offshore support vessels.

The shipowner has been divesting its fleet after a big expansion under the guidance of the asset management giant.

Riverstone’s managing director in Mexico, Juan Pablo Visoso Lomelin, said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful final divestment of the E-NAV fleet, a portfolio company of Riverstone CKD I, marking the final divestment of this fund.