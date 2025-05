DOF Group is expecting profit to rise further as it redeploys the fleet acquired from Maersk Supply Service (MSS).

Chief executive Mons Aase said the John Fredriksen-backed Norwegian owner had made a “good start to 2025 with strong project execution”.

He said first-quarter performance was affected by the integration of the MSS fleet, now called DOF Denmark, with multiple vessel mobilisations and transits having an impact on the utilisation.