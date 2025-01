Norwegian shipowner Prosafe has won a lucrative charter extension for one of its floating accommodation vessels in Brazil.

It said the 450-pax Safe Zephyrus (built 2016) will stay on with Petrobras for a further 954 days.

Oslo-listed owner Prosafe, which has nine floatels in its fleet, has a 650-day deal ending in February for the semi-submersible unit, which is being used for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.