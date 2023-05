Expanding UK-based shipowner Purus Marine has been busy inking more newbuilding orders.

Following on from a deal for four LPG carriers earlier this month, the company has contracted up to four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) for wind farms at Fincantieri’s Vard.

The price is being kept confidential, but the order consists of two firm ships, with two options.

The Purus Wind subsidiary has committed to contribute to the next generation of battery-hybrid vessels, it said.