SAAM Towage has acquired 21 tugs from Starnav, a Brazilian owner of offshore support vessels, for $198m.

The Chilean towage service provider now owns 69 tugboats for its SAAM Towage Brazil division as a result of the purchase, which includes two vessels in the final phase of construction.

“This is one of the largest transactions in SAAM’s history and is part of our strategy to continue advancing our leadership in the towage industry.