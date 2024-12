Norway’s Havila Shipping will raise money in a bond issue to complete its restructuring.

To refinance loan maturities due on 30 December, Havila Finans, a subsidiary of Havila Holding, which owns 50.96% of Havila Shipping, has mandated Arctic Securities to conduct a series of fixed-income meetings.

Havila announced in a statement that it will issue a new two-year NOK 525m ($47m) senior secured callable bond.