Germany’s SAL Heavy Lift is boosting its fleet with two modern semi-submersible deck carriers.

The 2,800-dwt Zhong Ren 121 and Zhong Ren 122 (both built 2022) are being chartered in from China’s Shanghai Salvage on a long-term basis.

Both ships will be handed over in Shanghai between December and February and marketed through the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance.