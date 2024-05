Seacor Marine reported a deeper first-quarter loss as the decision to carry out maintenance on vessels and reposition assets in the winter months fuelled higher expenses.

But the New York-listed offshore vessel owner’s chief executive, John Gellert, said the first quarter saw an improvement in day rates amid a seasonal dip in utilisation.

“We have been deliberate with our plans to conduct scheduled maintenance and reposition vessels during the winter months,” he said in the earnings statement.