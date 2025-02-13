Singapore shipyard group Seatrium has bagged the rights to prepare for its second deepwater contract with BP Exploration & Production, the company announced on Thursday in a regulatory filing.

The contract’s award is still subject to BP’s final investment decision, which will be revealed later in 2025, Seatrium said.

To that end, BP and Seatrium signed a memorandum of understanding, which will jointly define the initial works and engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning scope under the MoU.