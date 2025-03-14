Alphard Maritime has petitioned courts in India to arrest five anchor handlers that it claims it had agreed to buy from a Mumbai-based offshore company that subsequently failed to close the deal.

Dubai and Mumbai-based Alphard is seeking damages in the amount of $49.3m to cover the losses it claims to have suffered because of Samson Maritime’s alleged failure to execute the memorandums of agreement to sell it the five ships.

Alphard, via its Indian lawyers, told Justice Mauna M Bhatt of the High Court of Gujarat in Ahmedabad that in September 2024 it signed a settlement agreement constituting a contract of sale for “several vessels” including that five it has filed claims against.

According to court filings, Alphard alleged Samson kept delaying performance of the settlement agreement beyond the stipulated deadline date and therefore breached the agreement.

According to S&P Global and VesselsValue data, Alphard was only able to take delivery of one of the vessels it agreed to buy, the 3,000-dwt platform supply vessel Ocean Diamond (built 2007), which was delivered to its new owner in November 2024.

The five vessels named in the lawsuits that Alphard has filed with the High Court of Gujarat, all anchor handlers or anchor handler tug supply vessels.

They are the 4,462-bhp Ocean Opal (built 2011), the 4,462-bhp Ocean Citrine (built 2011), the 4,258-bhp Ocean Coral (built 2013), the 3,244-bhp Ocean Ammolite (built 2004) and the 5,150-bhp Swissco Pearl (built 2014).

All five vessels were in Indian ports at the time Alphard filed its claims against them.

On Tuesday, the court issued an arrest warrant against the Swissco Pearl in the port of Vadinar.

While Samson is listed in ship registers as being the owner of the four other vessels bearing the prefix Ocean in their names, the company has the Swissco Pearl on bareboat charter from Singapore-based Bonaire Holdings, which acquired it from Swissco Holdings in 2019.

TradeWinds was unable to ascertain whether the Swissco Pearl was part of the clutch of vessels that Samson agreed to sell to Alphard or whether it was arrested as an associated vessel.

Bonaire Holdings could not be reached at the phone number listed on its website and did not respond to questions sent to the provided email.

The Swissco Pearl is the only ship listed under the company's ownership.

Alphard noted in its court submissions that although it invoked arbitration proceedings against the Samson in February, such proceedings would not come in the way of the present admiralty suits in India since these are claim against the vessels in rem, a legal term which refers to a court's power to adjudicate matters directed against property.

Legal sources following the case believe that Samson has managed to stave off the arrests of the other ships Alphard has been chasing by providing the court with an undertaking that they will not leave the Indian ports in which they are currently moored.

Veteran Indian maritime lawyer Shashank Agrawal of SSA Legal told Tradewinds that having an arbitration clause in agreements does not prevent Indian courts from exercising their jurisdiction.

Courts can order an arrest of the vessels in pending arbitration in any jurisdiction, including outside of India.

Agrawal said arrests are one of the best methods to seek and obtain full security pending arbitration.

Both Alphard and Samson told TradeWinds they were unable to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.