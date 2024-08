Muted fleet growth and a low orderbook has helped buoy segments across shipping, but nobody has had it better than offshore.

According to figures from Clarksons, the global fleet grew 21% from 2019 with the oil tanker fleet growing 2.9% and bulkers 3.4%.

But the number of anchor handling tug supply vessels and platform supply vessels have both fallen by 4% over the same time period and subsea support fleet growth was flat, making for a big impact, according to Clarksons analyst Calum Kennedy.