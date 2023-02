Norway’s Seaway 7 has struck a “milestone” deal with Italian energy company Saipem to target offshore wind contracts.

The Oslo-listed shipowner said the “commercial collaboration agreement” will allow both sides to identify, bid and execute projects with their combined fleets, saving costs and improving margins.

Seaway 7 was formed in 2021 out of the combination of the renewables division of Kristian Siem’s Subsea 7 with Arne Blystad’s heavylift shipowner OHT.