Singapore’s Megamas Resources has made its breakthrough into shipowning with a new order at Lloyd Werft in Germany.

UK broker Clarksons said the subsea engineering consultancy has inked a deal for a 121-loa ship at the German yard for delivery in December 2027.

Norway’s Ulstein Design & Solutions said it has been brought in to design the fibre-optic cable-laying vessel (CLV), for which no price has been revealed.