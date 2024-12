Expanding into new exotic geographies is the name of the game going forwards for offshore vessel operator Kim Heng.

For starters, West Africa’s Namibia is where one of Kim Heng’s anchor-handling tug supply vessels, the 8,320-bhp Bridgewater 108 (built 2012), has been chartered out this year.

“We have also made our first foray into Africa, we have got our first charter out to Namibia, so this is one of our highlights,” Kim Heng chairman and chief executive Thomas Tan said.