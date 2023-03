Singapore shipbuilder Penguin Shipyard International has won contracts to build seven crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for Irish renewables player Farra Marine.

The seven new CTVs are expected to be delivered in 2023 and early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

When complete, the Incat Crowther-designed WindFlex-27 series will boost Farra Marine’s fleet to 14 CTVs servicing the UK and European offshore wind industry.