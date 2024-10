The Solstad companies keeps notching wins in Brazil.

The Haugesund-based group announced on Friday that it signed three new contracts worth $53m for work with unspecified clients there.

It said the 12,240-bhp anchor-handling tug supply vessel Normand Topazio (built 2005) will start a one-year contract this month and a second AHTS, the 14,416-bhp Normand Turmalina (built 2006) will begin its one-year deal next month.