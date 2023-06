Solstad Offshore’s departure from the PSV segment will both help it in its refinancing efforts and to cope with the energy transition.

The Oslo-listed offshore outfit said on Friday that it has NOK 13.2bn ($1.2bn) in debt coming due in the first quarter of 2024 — a figure it slashed by more than $570m by selling its entire fleet of 37 PSVs to US owner Tidewater in March.