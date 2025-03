A Solstad Offshore subsea vessel is sticking with Subsea 7 at least until 2028 and 19 years total.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said on Wednesday that the 113-loa Normand Subsea (built 2009) would stay with the Kristian Siem-backed company for a further two years on a contract starting in 2026.

In addition to the firm two years, the deal comes with three yearly options.