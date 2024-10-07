South African offshore supply vessel (OSV) company OSC Marine has bought the marine service business and assets of Servest Marine, the offshore division of a larger South African multi-business sector company Servest, for an undisclosed sum.

According to Mike Jessop, cofounder and chief executive of OSC, negotiations to buy Servest Marine, which operates a fleet of outside port limits (OPL) crew and supply vessels and is involved in the nearshore support sector, began more than 18 months ago with both companies having a long-standing history of partnerships on projects.

“We have experienced significant growth over the last five or six years and have been looking for an opportunity to expand our fleet as we pursue the local nearshore and subsea markets,” Jessop told Maritime Review Africa.

Part of the acquisition will include OSC taking on all of Servest Marine’s Cape Town and Durban-based shore and sea staff, increasing their own staff complement and adding nine vessels to its fleet of four offshore supply vessels.

Andrew Hendrikse, managing director at Servest Marine, said he believed that the two entities have significant synergies and a similar outlook.

“Being involved in the local market and being a responsible member of the South African maritime community has always been important to us as a business,” he said.

Article continues below the advert

OSC Marine currently operates in several African and South American countries, offering specialised offshore and subsea support, with ambitions to grow its international business.

The new vessels from Servest will help sustain these ambitions, it said.

According to Hendrikse, the ex-Servest Marine vessels are suitable for these operations and have already operated in Ghana as well as in Angola.

Pricing details for the buy-over were not revealed.