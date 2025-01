Prospects are more uncertain this year in a resurgent offshore support vessel market, according to Clarksons.

Stephen Gordon, managing director of Clarksons Research, said the sector faced seasonal pressures in the latter half of 2024, following record markets earlier in the year.

The number of active anchor-handling tug supply and platform supply vessels rose to 2,570 by the start of July, before slipping to 2,437 by the end of 2024.