Subsea 7 has boosted its backlog with two deals set to start in 2026.

The two new contracts, one in the US and the other in the UK, are together worth between $300m and $600m, the company said on Thursday.

Under the US agreement, Kristian Siem-backed Subsea 7 will install a high-pressure, 27-kilometre subsea tieback to the Shenandoah floating production system on the Monument development in the Gulf of Mexico for Texas-based Beacon Offshore Energy.