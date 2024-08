Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has nabbed another contract in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Kristian Siem-backed offshore player has won a contract to engineer, procure, build and install an offshore water injection flowline, hull piping and other subsea infrastructure for an unspecified project in the region.

The deal, worth between $50m and $150m, was announced on Friday.

Subsea 7 said project management and engineering work will begin immediately out of its Houston office.