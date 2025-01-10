Subsea 7 could be in line for a payday in a new deal with Equinor.
The Kristian Siem-backed company said it had inked a new contract with the Norwegian state-backed oil giant for work on the Fram Sor oil field, roughly 70 km northwest of Bergen.
Oslo-listed outfit could add $300m to its contract backlog if option exercised
